Senate Resolution 339 Printer's Number 1913

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1913
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
339
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, DILLON, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN,
MENSCH, COMITTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES,
BROWNE, DUSH, SCHWANK, PHILLIPS-HILL, STREET AND HUTCHINSON,
SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing and commemorating the month of October 2022 as
"National Disability Employment Awareness Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, October 2022 marks the 77th anniversary of "National
Disability Employment Awareness Month"; and
WHEREAS, There are more than 2 million adult Pennsylvanians
living with a disability; and
WHEREAS, One million Pennsylvanians with disabilities are
actively employed, contributing 8 million hours in work
productivity and $3 trillion in economic value; and
WHEREAS, Workplaces welcoming of the talents of all people,
including people with disabilities, are a critical part of our
efforts to build an inclusive community and strong economy; and
WHEREAS, Activities during this month reinforce the value and
talent people with disabilities add to our workplaces and
communities and affirm Pennsylvania's commitment to an inclusive
community that increases access and opportunities to all,
