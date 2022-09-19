Senate Resolution 339 Printer's Number 1913

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1913

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

339

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, DILLON, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN,

MENSCH, COMITTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES,

BROWNE, DUSH, SCHWANK, PHILLIPS-HILL, STREET AND HUTCHINSON,

SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing and commemorating the month of October 2022 as

"National Disability Employment Awareness Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, October 2022 marks the 77th anniversary of "National

Disability Employment Awareness Month"; and

WHEREAS, There are more than 2 million adult Pennsylvanians

living with a disability; and

WHEREAS, One million Pennsylvanians with disabilities are

actively employed, contributing 8 million hours in work

productivity and $3 trillion in economic value; and

WHEREAS, Workplaces welcoming of the talents of all people,

including people with disabilities, are a critical part of our

efforts to build an inclusive community and strong economy; and

WHEREAS, Activities during this month reinforce the value and

talent people with disabilities add to our workplaces and

communities and affirm Pennsylvania's commitment to an inclusive

community that increases access and opportunities to all,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17