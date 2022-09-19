Senate Bill 1337 Printer's Number 1915

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - "Information service." The offering of a capability for

generating, acquiring, storing, transforming, processing,

retrieving, utilizing or making available information via

telecommunications. The term includes electronic publishing, but

does not include any use of a capability for the management,

control or operation of a telecommunications system or the

management of a telecommunications service.

"Interactive computer service." An information service,

system or access software that provides or enables computer

access by multiple users to a computer server, including a

service or system that provides access to the Internet and the

systems operated or services offered by libraries or educational

institutions.

"K-12 school purposes." A purpose that customarily takes

place at the direction of the K-12 school, teacher or

educational entity or aids in the administration of school

activities, including instruction in the classroom or at home,

administrative activities and collaboration between students,

school personnel or parents or guardians or that is for the use

and benefit of the school.

"Online service." Online service, including cloud computing

services, provided by an entity subject to this subarticle.

"Privacy of Social Security Numbers Law." The act of June

29, 2006 (P.L.281, No.60), referred to as the Privacy of Social

Security Numbers Law.

"Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment." 20 U.S.C. § 1232h

(relating to protection of pupil rights).

"Provider." Any of the following:

(1) A third-party vendor, contractor, subcontractor,

corporation, partnership, business trust, foundation, limited

20220SB1337PN1915 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30