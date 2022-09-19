Senate Bill 1337 Printer's Number 1915
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - "Information service." The offering of a capability for
generating, acquiring, storing, transforming, processing,
retrieving, utilizing or making available information via
telecommunications. The term includes electronic publishing, but
does not include any use of a capability for the management,
control or operation of a telecommunications system or the
management of a telecommunications service.
"Interactive computer service." An information service,
system or access software that provides or enables computer
access by multiple users to a computer server, including a
service or system that provides access to the Internet and the
systems operated or services offered by libraries or educational
institutions.
"K-12 school purposes." A purpose that customarily takes
place at the direction of the K-12 school, teacher or
educational entity or aids in the administration of school
activities, including instruction in the classroom or at home,
administrative activities and collaboration between students,
school personnel or parents or guardians or that is for the use
and benefit of the school.
"Online service." Online service, including cloud computing
services, provided by an entity subject to this subarticle.
"Privacy of Social Security Numbers Law." The act of June
29, 2006 (P.L.281, No.60), referred to as the Privacy of Social
Security Numbers Law.
"Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment." 20 U.S.C. § 1232h
(relating to protection of pupil rights).
"Provider." Any of the following:
(1) A third-party vendor, contractor, subcontractor,
corporation, partnership, business trust, foundation, limited
