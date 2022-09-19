Senate Bill 1123 Printer's Number 1916

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - the department. Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the

following vehicles may be equipped with one or more flashing or

revolving blue lights in addition to the use of yellow lights

under this subsection:

(1) A tow truck, if the blue lights are equipped only in

the rear of the vehicle. A tow truck under this paragraph may

only operate blue lights while the tow truck is stationary on

the side of the road or highway while responding to a

disabled vehicle. The tow truck operating under this

paragraph is prohibited from operating blue lights at any

time while the tow truck is in motion.

(2) (Reserved).

* * *

SECTION 1. SECTION 4572.1 OF TITLE 75 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA

CONSOLIDATED STATUTES IS AMENDED TO READ:

§ 4572.1. FLASHING OR REVOLVING [YELLOW AND WHITE] LIGHTS ON

TOW TRUCKS.

(A) [GENERAL RULE.--TOW] COLORED LIGHTS.--

(1) SUBJECT TO SUBSECTION (B), TOW TRUCKS MAY BE

EQUIPPED WITH ONE OR MORE FLASHING OR REVOLVING YELLOW LIGHTS

AND ONE OR MORE FLASHING OR REVOLVING WHITE LIGHTS. THE

MANNER IN WHICH THE LIGHT OR LIGHTS SHALL BE DISPLAYED SHALL

BE DETERMINED BY REGULATION OF THE DEPARTMENT.

(2) SUBJECT TO SUBSECTION (B.1) , TOW TRUCKS MAY BE

EQUIPPED WITH ONE OR MORE FLASHING OR REVOLVING YELLOW LIGHTS

AND ONE OR MORE FLASHING OR REVOLVING BLUE LIGHTS. THE BLUE

LIGHTS SHALL ONLY BE EQUIPPED IN THE REAR OF THE VEHICLE.

(B) LIMITATIONS ON WHITE LIGHTS.--THE FLASHING OR REVOLVING

YELLOW AND WHITE LIGHTS UNDER SUBSECTION (A)(1) ON TOW TRUCKS

SHALL BE ACTIVATED ONLY WHEN THE VEHICLE IS ACTIVELY PERFORMING

20220SB1123PN1916 - 2 -

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30