Senate Bill 1123 Printer's Number 1916
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - the department. Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the
following vehicles may be equipped with one or more flashing or
revolving blue lights in addition to the use of yellow lights
under this subsection:
(1) A tow truck, if the blue lights are equipped only in
the rear of the vehicle. A tow truck under this paragraph may
only operate blue lights while the tow truck is stationary on
the side of the road or highway while responding to a
disabled vehicle. The tow truck operating under this
paragraph is prohibited from operating blue lights at any
time while the tow truck is in motion.
(2) (Reserved).
* * *
SECTION 1. SECTION 4572.1 OF TITLE 75 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA
CONSOLIDATED STATUTES IS AMENDED TO READ:
§ 4572.1. FLASHING OR REVOLVING [YELLOW AND WHITE] LIGHTS ON
TOW TRUCKS.
(A) [GENERAL RULE.--TOW] COLORED LIGHTS.--
(1) SUBJECT TO SUBSECTION (B), TOW TRUCKS MAY BE
EQUIPPED WITH ONE OR MORE FLASHING OR REVOLVING YELLOW LIGHTS
AND ONE OR MORE FLASHING OR REVOLVING WHITE LIGHTS. THE
MANNER IN WHICH THE LIGHT OR LIGHTS SHALL BE DISPLAYED SHALL
BE DETERMINED BY REGULATION OF THE DEPARTMENT.
(2) SUBJECT TO SUBSECTION (B.1) , TOW TRUCKS MAY BE
EQUIPPED WITH ONE OR MORE FLASHING OR REVOLVING YELLOW LIGHTS
AND ONE OR MORE FLASHING OR REVOLVING BLUE LIGHTS. THE BLUE
LIGHTS SHALL ONLY BE EQUIPPED IN THE REAR OF THE VEHICLE.
(B) LIMITATIONS ON WHITE LIGHTS.--THE FLASHING OR REVOLVING
YELLOW AND WHITE LIGHTS UNDER SUBSECTION (A)(1) ON TOW TRUCKS
SHALL BE ACTIVATED ONLY WHEN THE VEHICLE IS ACTIVELY PERFORMING
20220SB1123PN1916 - 2 -
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30