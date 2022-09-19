Senate Bill 1336 Printer's Number 1914

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1914

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1336

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, LAUGHLIN, DUSH, LANGERHOLC, SCHWANK,

STEFANO AND COSTA, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further

providing for resident license and fee exemptions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2706 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 2706. Resident license and fee exemptions.

* * *

(i) College students.--A college student who attends a

college or university located within this Commonwealth shall be

eligible for a resident hunting license if the college student:

(1) Has applied to an issuing agent or the commission.

(2) Provides a valid college identification card as

proof of enrollment.

(3) Pays the issuing agent or the commission a license

fee and issuing agent fee as provided in section 2709

(relating to license costs and fees).

