Senate Bill 1336 Printer's Number 1914
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1914
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1336
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, LAUGHLIN, DUSH, LANGERHOLC, SCHWANK,
STEFANO AND COSTA, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further
providing for resident license and fee exemptions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2706 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 2706. Resident license and fee exemptions.
* * *
(i) College students.--A college student who attends a
college or university located within this Commonwealth shall be
eligible for a resident hunting license if the college student:
(1) Has applied to an issuing agent or the commission.
(2) Provides a valid college identification card as
proof of enrollment.
(3) Pays the issuing agent or the commission a license
fee and issuing agent fee as provided in section 2709
(relating to license costs and fees).
