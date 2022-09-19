Senate Resolution 340 Printer's Number 1917

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1917

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

340

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA,

KEARNEY, MUTH, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD AND COSTA, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of September 18 through 24, 2022, as

"Climate Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Section 27 of Article I of the Constitution of

Pennsylvania declares that "the people have a right to clean

air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic,

historic and esthetic values of the environment"; and

WHEREAS, Climate change is real and human-made and the

impacts of climate change jeopardize both the current and future

health and well-being of Pennsylvania's citizens and its

environment; and

WHEREAS, As trustee of the public natural resources of

Pennsylvania, the Commonwealth is constitutionally mandated to

"conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people,"

"including generations yet to come"; and

WHEREAS, The consequences of inaction on the climate crisis

will be severe and potentially irreversible; and

WHEREAS, Climate policy and legislation that protect our

environment and our future generations will also create

