Senate Resolution 340 Printer's Number 1917

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA,
KEARNEY, MUTH, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD AND COSTA, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of September 18 through 24, 2022, as
"Climate Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Section 27 of Article I of the Constitution of
Pennsylvania declares that "the people have a right to clean
air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic,
historic and esthetic values of the environment"; and
WHEREAS, Climate change is real and human-made and the
impacts of climate change jeopardize both the current and future
health and well-being of Pennsylvania's citizens and its
environment; and
WHEREAS, As trustee of the public natural resources of
Pennsylvania, the Commonwealth is constitutionally mandated to
"conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people,"
"including generations yet to come"; and
WHEREAS, The consequences of inaction on the climate crisis
will be severe and potentially irreversible; and
WHEREAS, Climate policy and legislation that protect our
environment and our future generations will also create
