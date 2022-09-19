Submit Release
Senate Bill 1340 Printer's Number 1920

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - point on the southwesterly side on Bear Creek Boulevard; thence

along the southerly right of way on a curve to the right, having

a radius of nine hundred ninety one and seventy four hundredths

(991.74) feet, and an arc length of three hundred ninety seven

and zero two hundredths (397.02) feet, and a long cord of South

34° 07' 51" East, three hundred ninety four and thirty seven

hundredths (394.37) feet to the place of beginning.

Containing 5.592 acres of land and being all of Lot #1 as

shown on drawing entitled "Final Minor Subdivision Plan,

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Bear Creek Highway Maintenance

Facility, Bear Creek Boulevard, (S.R. 0115) Bear Creek Township,

Luzerne County, Pennsylvania" By Labella Associates; recorded in

Luzerne County Recorder of Deeds, Instrument No. 202218825.

BEING P/O PIN 04J11 00A036000.

BEING a portion of the same parcel of land conveyed by Henry

A. Behrens and Margaret E. Behrens, his wife, to the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, by deed dated February 9, 1939,

and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Luzerne

County, Pennsylvania, in Deed Book Volume 781, Page 421; and

also being a portion of the same parcel of land conveyed by

Margaret E. Behrens, widow, to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

by deed dated October 11, 1960 and recorded at the Office of the

Recorder of Deeds of Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, in Deed Book

Volume 1465, Page 228.

(c) Existing encumbrances.--The conveyance shall be made

under and subject to all lawful and enforceable easements,

servitudes and rights of others, including, but not confined to,

streets, roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water,

electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and

subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies

