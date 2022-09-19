Submit Release
Senate Resolution 341 Printer's Number 1918

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1918

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

341

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD,

GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA AND TARTAGLIONE, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of September 18 through 24, 2022, as

"National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The literacy of our residents is essential for the

economic well-being of this Commonwealth and allows residents to

fully participate in the processes of government; and

WHEREAS, Literacy and education are a prerequisite to

individuals achieving the full benefit of opportunities in our

communities; and

WHEREAS, The economy and our position in the global economy

depend on having a literate, skilled population; and

WHEREAS, Parents who read to their children and parents'

education levels have a direct impact on the educational success

of their children; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 1.6 million adults in this

Commonwealth lack the reading, mathematics or English skills to

read a prescription and follow medical instructions, endangering

their lives and the lives of their loved ones; and

