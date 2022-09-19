Senate Resolution 341 Printer's Number 1918
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 1918
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
341
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD,
GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA AND TARTAGLIONE, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of September 18 through 24, 2022, as
"National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The literacy of our residents is essential for the
economic well-being of this Commonwealth and allows residents to
fully participate in the processes of government; and
WHEREAS, Literacy and education are a prerequisite to
individuals achieving the full benefit of opportunities in our
communities; and
WHEREAS, The economy and our position in the global economy
depend on having a literate, skilled population; and
WHEREAS, Parents who read to their children and parents'
education levels have a direct impact on the educational success
of their children; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 1.6 million adults in this
Commonwealth lack the reading, mathematics or English skills to
read a prescription and follow medical instructions, endangering
their lives and the lives of their loved ones; and
