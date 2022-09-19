Senate Resolution 342 Printer's Number 1919
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - WHEREAS, Most children cannot be treated at a local hospital
and families must face the disruption of relocating to receive
treatment at a regional cancer center; and
WHEREAS, As a result of major treatment advances in recent
decades, more than 85% of children with cancer now survive five
years or more; and
WHEREAS, The survival rate of children with cancer has
significantly increased since the mid-1970s, when the five-year
survival rate was approximately 58%; and
WHEREAS, Survival rates vary depending on the type of cancer
and other factors; and
WHEREAS, Due to children's bodies still growing and cancer
treatments largely geared toward use on adults, children are
more likely to experience long-term side effects from treatment;
and
WHEREAS, Possible late effects of cancer treatments include,
but are not limited to, heart or lung problems, slowed or
delayed development, changes in sexual development and the
ability to have children, learning disabilities and increased
risk of secondary forms of cancer; and
WHEREAS, Childhood cancer treatment is handled by a team of
pediatric oncologists, pediatric surgeons, radiation
oncologists, pediatric oncology nurses, nurse practitioners and
physician assistants; and
WHEREAS, Other members of the team of health professionals
aiding in the health and well-being of childhood cancer patients
include, but are not limited to, psychologists, social workers,
child life specialists, nutritionists, rehabilitation and
physical therapists and educators; and
WHEREAS, Some of the most important members of a pediatric
20220SR0342PN1919 - 2 -
