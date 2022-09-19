Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,245 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 342 Printer's Number 1919

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - WHEREAS, Most children cannot be treated at a local hospital

and families must face the disruption of relocating to receive

treatment at a regional cancer center; and

WHEREAS, As a result of major treatment advances in recent

decades, more than 85% of children with cancer now survive five

years or more; and

WHEREAS, The survival rate of children with cancer has

significantly increased since the mid-1970s, when the five-year

survival rate was approximately 58%; and

WHEREAS, Survival rates vary depending on the type of cancer

and other factors; and

WHEREAS, Due to children's bodies still growing and cancer

treatments largely geared toward use on adults, children are

more likely to experience long-term side effects from treatment;

and

WHEREAS, Possible late effects of cancer treatments include,

but are not limited to, heart or lung problems, slowed or

delayed development, changes in sexual development and the

ability to have children, learning disabilities and increased

risk of secondary forms of cancer; and

WHEREAS, Childhood cancer treatment is handled by a team of

pediatric oncologists, pediatric surgeons, radiation

oncologists, pediatric oncology nurses, nurse practitioners and

physician assistants; and

WHEREAS, Other members of the team of health professionals

aiding in the health and well-being of childhood cancer patients

include, but are not limited to, psychologists, social workers,

child life specialists, nutritionists, rehabilitation and

physical therapists and educators; and

WHEREAS, Some of the most important members of a pediatric

20220SR0342PN1919 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Resolution 342 Printer's Number 1919

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.