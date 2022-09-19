Governor Abbott Renews Border Security Disaster Declaration In September 2022

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on

May 31, 2021, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border posed an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for a number of Texas counties and for all state agencies affected by this disaster; and

WHEREAS, I amended the aforementioned proclamation in a number of subsequent proclamations, including to modify the list of affected counties and therefore declare a state of disaster for those counties and for all state agencies affected by this disaster;

WHEREAS, the certified conditions continue to exist and pose an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster as set forth in the prior proclamations; and

WHEREAS, communications with county officials have confirmed that the certified conditions now also pose an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster in Kerr County;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby amend and renew the aforementioned proclamation and declare a disaster for Bee, Brewster, Brooks, Chambers, Colorado, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Frio, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Hudspeth, Jackson, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Kleberg, La Salle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, McMullen, Medina, Menard, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Real, Refugio, San Patricio, Schleicher, Sutton, Terrell, Throckmorton, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Wilbarger, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala counties and for all state agencies affected by this disaster. All orders, directions, suspensions, and authorizations provided in the Proclamation of May 31, 2021, as amended and renewed in subsequent proclamations, are in full force and effect.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 19th day of September, 2022.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:

JOHN B. SCOTT

Secretary of State

View the proclamation.