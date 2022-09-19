Governor Abbott Congratulates 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon Schools

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 31 Texas schools that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Texas leads the nation with the most 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, topping California and New York with 29 and 20 Blue Ribbon Schools, respectively. This recognition by the U.S. Department of Education is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

“Texas is leading the nation in education because we continue to ensure our schools have the resources and support they need to foster a positive and promising future for young Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “Being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School is a distinguished honor, and I want to congratulate the students, teachers, administrators, and parents of these 31 schools for their hard work and dedication to excellence in our schools.”

The following 31 Texas schools were recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools: