City of Life Church Announces Blink: Dark and Light

Blink: Dark and Light is the ninth installment in the world-famous Blink series.

The much-anticipated Blink: Dark and Light opens October 21, 2022. The Blink series is a favorite in Central FL, with thrilling stories told on film and stage.

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Life Church in Kissimmee, FL announces the ninth original installment of the world-famous Blink series. The announcement of Blink: Dark and Light has been much anticipated in Central Florida and across the world. Almost 200,000 people from different parts of the world have seen Blink, Blink Twice, Blink: The Awakening, Blink: The Revelation, Blink: The Door, Blink: The Door II, Blink: The Revival, and Blink: The Vanishing. Almost 10,000 people enjoyed Blink: The Vanishing in the fall of 2019, which was the last time Blink was held.

Pastor Jeffrey Smith uses actual events to write the script for Blink. It is called a live motion picture event because it blends film and stage performances to tell an evocative cosmic story of good and evil through the lens of personal tragedy and triumph. With a cast and crew of over 200 volunteers, Blink: Dark and Light utilizes dance, drama, state-of-the-art multimedia, and bold filmmaking. The show incorporates intense horror, hilarious comedy, and thought-provoking real-life stories to bring everyone to a moment of truth.

The public will have seven opportunities to enjoy Blink: Dark and Light. The dates and times are as follows:

Friday, October 21 - Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 7:00 pm

Friday, October 28 - Sunday, October 31, 2022, at 7:00 pm

Doors open at 6:30 pm. The show will begin promptly at 7:00 pm.

The show is rated PG-13. Standard seating is $19 per person. Preferred seating is available for $29, which includes seats closer to the stage. The VIP Experience includes front-section seating, a pre-show meet and greet with the creator of Blink, Jeffrey Smith, a concessions pack, a photo pass, and a Blink sticker for $50. Group discounts are available: Purchase 10 tickets and get 2 free by contacting the box office at tickets@col.tv. Students with ID receive $5 off standard admission. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.blinkdarkandlight.com

For more information, contact the box office at 407-483-8705 or email tickets@col.tv.