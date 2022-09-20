F3TCH, Inc. Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2022 Showcase Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- F3TCH, Inc. announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 450-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to be showcased at Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 on October 19-20. For 15 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in the top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.
“First, it really is an honor to be invited to this prestigious event, thank you to the team at Venture Atlanta for the incredible opportunity they have offered F3TCH. Second, we could not be more excited to present our solution to such an accomplished audience at one of the premiere events in the South. We look forward to meeting new people and developing opportunities.
A special thanks to the Wilmington ecosystem, we could not be here without the support of incredible people like Jim Roberts of NEW and Heather McWhorter of UNCW’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and our UNCW Mentor Team- you know who you are!),” said Jose P. Quiros, Co-Founder & CEO.
F3TCH is a patented mobile application for hotels and resorts that offers Voice, SMS, and Rich Text so that hotels can better communicate through the guest’s mobile device (phone or tablet) with their checked-in guests. F3TCH significantly enhances the hotel’s ability to increase sales, enhance efficiency, and improve guest satisfaction.
As in previous years, Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,200 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance. A new venue for this year’s Venture Atlanta—the Woodruff Arts Center at 1280 Peachtree Street—reflects the growing intersection of art and technology.
“Venture Atlanta has established itself as the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in the tech ecosystem,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “We again set a new record with nearly 500 applicants for Venture Atlanta Forward 2022—it’s our most competitive year yet. With an impressive slate of 87 presenting and showcase companies, a record number of sponsors, and a brand-new venue, we’re continuing to raise the bar for what will be our 15th-anniversary event.”
Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including CallRail, Car360, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.
To learn more about F3TCH, visit https://www.f3tch.com . For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.
About Venture Atlanta
Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.
About F3TCH, Inc.
F3TCH is a mobile app for hotels & resorts, designed by hotel technology professionals, that uses the existing hotel infrastructure to deliver a better method for hotels to connect with their checked-in guests. Connecting the existing systems in a seamless way directly to the guest provides the hotel better connectivity, engagement, and guest satisfaction. Moreover, F3TCH offers not just the SMS (Text) solutions sought after today, but the full suite of Voice, SMS, and Rich Text.
Jose Quiros
“First, it really is an honor to be invited to this prestigious event, thank you to the team at Venture Atlanta for the incredible opportunity they have offered F3TCH. Second, we could not be more excited to present our solution to such an accomplished audience at one of the premiere events in the South. We look forward to meeting new people and developing opportunities.
A special thanks to the Wilmington ecosystem, we could not be here without the support of incredible people like Jim Roberts of NEW and Heather McWhorter of UNCW’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (and our UNCW Mentor Team- you know who you are!),” said Jose P. Quiros, Co-Founder & CEO.
F3TCH is a patented mobile application for hotels and resorts that offers Voice, SMS, and Rich Text so that hotels can better communicate through the guest’s mobile device (phone or tablet) with their checked-in guests. F3TCH significantly enhances the hotel’s ability to increase sales, enhance efficiency, and improve guest satisfaction.
As in previous years, Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,200 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance. A new venue for this year’s Venture Atlanta—the Woodruff Arts Center at 1280 Peachtree Street—reflects the growing intersection of art and technology.
“Venture Atlanta has established itself as the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in the tech ecosystem,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “We again set a new record with nearly 500 applicants for Venture Atlanta Forward 2022—it’s our most competitive year yet. With an impressive slate of 87 presenting and showcase companies, a record number of sponsors, and a brand-new venue, we’re continuing to raise the bar for what will be our 15th-anniversary event.”
Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including CallRail, Car360, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.
To learn more about F3TCH, visit https://www.f3tch.com . For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.
About Venture Atlanta
Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.
About F3TCH, Inc.
F3TCH is a mobile app for hotels & resorts, designed by hotel technology professionals, that uses the existing hotel infrastructure to deliver a better method for hotels to connect with their checked-in guests. Connecting the existing systems in a seamless way directly to the guest provides the hotel better connectivity, engagement, and guest satisfaction. Moreover, F3TCH offers not just the SMS (Text) solutions sought after today, but the full suite of Voice, SMS, and Rich Text.
Jose Quiros
F3TCH, Inc.
+1 719-505-3785
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn