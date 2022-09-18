Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss of the United Kingdom

CANADA, September 18 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Elizabeth Truss. He was in London for the State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Trudeau extended his deepest condolences once again to the people of the UK following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The leaders recognized the outpouring of emotions and admiration for The Queen, noting her exceptional lifelong commitment to service that inspired people around the world.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Truss discussed Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. They spoke about the importance of maintaining strong unity amongst allies and continuing to impose severe costs on Russia in the face of its invasion of Ukraine. They agreed to continue engaging and mobilizing other world leaders in support of Ukraine, and against Russia’s brutal actions, including at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

The two leaders discussed the progress made on an inclusive free trade agreement between Canada and the United Kingdom, and cooperation with respect to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership. They also discussed the importance of renewed efforts to strengthen the global economy and supply chains through infrastructure investment, and the essential role of critical minerals in enabling the transition towards green economies. The prime ministers spoke about the urgency of increasing efforts to address climate change and its impacts.

The two leaders also noted the importance of continuing to hold Iran accountable for the downing of Flight PS752, and committed to support the ongoing work of the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752.

The leaders exchanged notes on developments in China and the broader Indo-Pacific region and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting efforts to uphold the rules-based international order.

They agreed to continue working together closely to advance shared priorities.