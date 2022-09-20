Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,511 in the last 365 days.

New lightweight multiband portable mobile radio from Tait Communications provides inter-agency cooperation

Tait TP9800 Multiband Portable

Tait's TP9800 Multiband enables communications between agencies and across frequency bands.

Tait TP9800 Multiband Portable

Tait Communications' TP9800 is the lightest multiband portable currently on the market..

Tait TP9800 Multiband Portable

The lightweight Tait TP9800 enables communications between first responder agencies and across frequency bands.

Tait Communications' TP9800 radios are the lightest P25 multiband portables on the market, allowing communication across networks and frequency bands.

Great People. Great Product. This will disrupt the market.”
— APCO 2022 attendee feedback

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tait Communications, a leading provider of critical communications solutions for public safety, utilities and transportation industries, announces the TP9800 Multiband Portables, the lightest P25 multiband portable radios currently on the market. These rugged portables share the features and form factor of the company's flagship TP9600 P25 portables, with the addition of multiband capability for communication across multiple radio networks and frequency bands.

Tait previewed the TP9800 Multiband Portables at APCO 2022, in Anaheim California, to overwhelmingly positive feedback. One attendee remarked "This is a game changer." Another commented, "Finally, a lightweight multiband portable." And perhaps the most humbling praise, "Great People. Great Product. This will disrupt the market."

TP9800 Multiband Portable radios can communicate in conventional FM analog mode, P25 Phase 1 Conventional and P25 Phase 1 & 2 Trunking digital modes. They can be configured to operate across one or more bands including VHF, UHF, and 7/800MHz.

Tait Product Manager Bob Shepheard says "Operation is seamless across all configured channels, irrespective of which band they may be on. The radio will scan configured channels on any band."

Bands are not locked, and can be reconfigured, offering agencies flexibility in the radio networks and frequency bands they utilize. The TP9800 Multiband retains the rugged build quality, loud, clear audio, color screen and dual mic active noise cancellation, characteristic of contemporary Tait P25 portables. The new portable also retains compatibility with the range of Tait audio accessories, batteries, chargers, and software.

TP9800 Multiband Portables are now available to order.

For more than 50 years, Tait Communications has been designing, delivering, and supporting critical communications networks for public safety, transportation and utilities customers around the world.

Bryn Somerville
Tait Communications
+64 27 295 4299
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Introducing TP9800 p25 Multiband Portables

You just read:

New lightweight multiband portable mobile radio from Tait Communications provides inter-agency cooperation

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Law, Mining Industry, Natural Disasters, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.