Globally Renowned Entrepreneur and Speaker Marvin Peake Shares His Inspiring Survival Story In New Book
Out Of The Tunnel Release Slated For Fall 2022
When I first met you, I knew you would be king. It was written all over you”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warm, frank, and entirely candid motivational speaker and entrepreneur Marvin Peake is the perfect example of triumph over adversity. His life journey has been rife with challenges from addiction, poverty, and racism.
— Tony Robbins
Through everything, the enigmatic Mr. Peake, a friend and contemporary of Tony Robbins, maintained a drive to strive for more, culminating as a successful entrepreneur and in-demand speaker. Marvin's story is intimately and expertly told in his soon-to-be-released book, OUT OF THE TUNNEL.
"How does one endure the seemingly sudden and unexpected heartbreak, betrayal, abandonment, the scathing target of false witness, and rejection? Loads of insurmountable financial losses, loss of confidence, passion, purpose, threats to health and vitality, and in some cases, loss of life? Let's go on this journey together to the other side, to see what life looks like, OUT OF THE TUNNEL."
Whether he's engaging with presidents Bill Clinton to George W. Bush, inspiring creatives like musician Melissa Etheridge and author Christine Kloser, or bettering himself through studying with some of the world's most prominent public figures in modern history, including Dr. Deepak Chopra and Dr. Wayne Dyer, one thing is sure, Marvin Peake is a human worth learning from and with much to share, from his own journey overcoming personal struggles including substance abuse, experiences as an African-American man in the United States to achieving great professional success and so much more.
To learn more about the man himself, visit: https://marvinpeake.com.
Out Of The Tunnel trailer