Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in New York to discuss the U.S.-Egyptian partnership and cooperation on a range of issues, the mounting global consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, and U.S. support for Egypt as it responds to these challenges. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Egypt’s efforts to foster greater stability in the region, including supporting equal measures of security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians.  They also discussed support for elections as soon as possible in Libya and the UN truce in Yemen, including through the resumption of flights between Cairo and Sana’a. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Shoukry also discussed human rights, Egypt’s water security, and the United States’ support for Egypt’s upcoming hosting of the UN climate conference, COP27, in November.

