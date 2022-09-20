Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in New York City. Secretary Blinken and President Bazoum emphasized the importance of Niger’s leadership on governance and security response efforts in the Sahel, and they discussed our collective efforts to address food insecurity. The Secretary and the President also stressed that bilateral cooperation is essential to advance our shared interests in peace, security, and prosperity in Niger and the region.