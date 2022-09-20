New deputy chief of wildlife appointed at Game and Fish

Craig Smith will assume the post beginning Oct. 1

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a new deputy chief of the Wildlife Division. Craig Smith will assume the post beginning Oct. 1, a promotion from his current position as Sheridan Region wildlife supervisor.

“I wanted to be a game warden my whole life, but as my career progressed, I saw there were more opportunities to assist others at a different level,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to influencing the future of wildlife management in Wyoming and mentoring new employees.”

Smith is an established leader in Game and Fish and brings decades of experience to the deputy chief position. Smith began his career with Game and Fish in 1998 working in Sheridan and then Lander as a wildlife technician. Upon graduating from the law enforcement academy, he worked in wildlife-division roles in Green River, Cody, Alpine and Glendo before working as a game warden trainee in Cheyenne in 2001. Smith then moved to Wheatland in 2002 where he was the warden for 10 years. In 2012, Smith transferred to the South Cody warden position and then was promoted to Sheridan Region wildlife supervisor in 2016.

“Craig Smith has worked across Wyoming. His experience and practical leadership style will serve Wyoming well,” said Rick King, chief of the Wildlife Division.

The Game and Fish Wildlife Division's work includes law enforcement, wildlife management — such as big game, small game, large carnivores, endangered species and nongame mammals and birds— terrestrial habitat management, wildlife research, disease surveillance and pheasant bird farms.

Smith will be based out of the Sheridan Regional office.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

