Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,167 in the last 365 days.

Bear Aware Podcast- get prepared for fall

Lander - This podcast features Wyoming Game and Fish Large Carnivore Supervisor Dan Thompson, Large Carnivore Conflict Coordinator Brian DeBolt, and Information and Education Specialist Rene Schell.

oin the podcast to talk more about bears, being bear wise, aware, some tips and tricks and ways they are proactive trying to ensure less human to bear conflicts. Listen in here for the podcast on County 10.

You can find more Game and Fish podcasts by searching for the offical WGFD Get Outside podcast or the County10 podcast on SpotifyiTunes and most other podcast platforms. Subscribe through your favorite way to listen to podcasts to never miss an episode.

Photo courtesy of CO10.

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Bear Aware Podcast- get prepared for fall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.