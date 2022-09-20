Los Angeles Tourism Raises Curtain on 'Now Playing' Ad Campaign

Top Talent Collaborate on a Dazzling New Commercial Showcasing the City's Breadth of Only-in-L.A. Attractions, Experiences & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) September 19, 2022

EXTERIOR. LOS ANGELES. FADE IN. Today, Los Angeles Tourism invites visitors to discover what's "Now Playing" in the City of Angels with the kickoff of a creative new advertising campaign spotlighting the incomparable breadth of attractions, experiences, entertainment and accommodations found only in L.A. Shot on location at several iconic L.A. sites, the spot combines live-action film, music, animation and voiceover to create a dazzling mix of campaign content.

Leading the campaign is a dynamic :30 second ad portraying a writer at work on an ever-changing screenplay that follows a group of friends as they crisscross the city, visiting L.A. highlights such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, The Music Center and Venice Beach.

"Now Playing instantly evokes what's unique about Los Angeles," said Don Skeoch, Chief Marketing Officer for the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. "With this campaign, we've combined the vocabulary of the screenwriter and the visual language of cinema to creatively capture what makes L.A. an unparalleled visitor destination."

True to Los Angeles' identity, the ad also features top talent that give the campaign an added touch of Hollywood magic. Both ads are narrated by stage, screen and TV veteran Jenifer Lewis, who recently starred as the comedic matriarch on ABC's hit television show, "black-ish." Steve Aoki, Southern Californian DJ, record producer, executive and heir to the Benihana restaurant franchise also lends his creative talents with a colorful performance in the spot.

"I walk in my joy because I live in one of the most beautiful cities in the world," said Lewis. "I love nature, the ocean, the sunrise and sunset, Los Angeles has got it all from A to Z… we live in paradise."

Launching today, the campaign is slated to appear in traditional and digital marketing channels, both domestically and in international markets including Australia, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. In celebration of Los Angeles' long-standing connection to Mexico, the advertising campaign is a coproduction between Plus Plus and Panamericana, bridging the cultural gap between two sister cities of Los Angeles and Mexico City. In honor of this connection, award-winning Director Pablo Delgado Sánchez of Mexico City was selected to direct the spot.

"Coming as a tourist is very different from coming as a filmmaker," said Delgado Sánchez. "It's a total different way to appreciate the city, appreciate the people, appreciate the neighborhoods."

The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board invites L.A. visitors — whether first-timers or returning friends — to explore, experience and enjoy all that's "Now Playing" in the City of Angels. To learn more, visit @discoverla on Twitter,Instagram or Facebook. Visitors are encouraged to #TravelResponsibly and follow all guidance from Los Angeles County Public Health.

