Dallas-Based Premier IT Staffing Provider RightStone Recognized as Best Workplace in Dallas by the Dallas Business Journal For Second Consecutive Year

DALLAS (PRWEB) September 19, 2022

RightStone (http://www.rightstone.com), is one of 101 winning companies named to the 2022 Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work list in the Micro (10-24 employees) category. The annual workplace award recognizes companies for creating a work environment that employees value. This is the second consecutive year RightStone has made the list.

The Dallas Business Journal has been recognizing the top employers in North Texas for over two decades, distinguishing the top employee-centric companies operating in one of the leading cities in the nation for business and job creation. To earn a ranking, RightStone had to meet or exceed a national best practice score based on overall employee participation and performance for their category, as determined by Quantum Workplace who administered the survey. Winners will be recognized during an awards luncheon on October 20 where the rankings within each category will also be announced.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by the Dallas Business Journal for our positive and engaging work culture," commented Jeff Koc, RightStone managing director. "I consider it a great achievement when your employees feel valued and accepted, and are appreciated for the contributions they make every day. I'm extremely proud of the culture we've created that provides a strong sense of belonging."

About RightStone

Since 1996, RightStone has built long term relationships thanks to a solid foundational grasp of IT issues as well as an in-depth understanding of how to locate and attract the highly skilled talent needed to execute specific projects. The company provides turnkey service and specializes in all elements of IT staffing, including screening, onboarding, billing, legal, quality control, benchmarking, and immigration support. RightStone has received the Best of Staffing Client 5 Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to their clients for at least five (5) consecutive years, a distinction earned by less than 1% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada. RightStone was acquired by Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, among the largest staffing firms in America, in 2016 and operates as an independent division of Cornerstone. For more information, visit http://www.rightstone.com.

About Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, Inc

Cornerstone Staffing Solutions is an award-winning staffing firm with branches across the U.S. It has achieved ClearlyRated's Diamond Award for Best of Staffing® Client Satisfaction; the company has received the award every consecutive year since 2016. Cornerstone was also one of 138 staffing firms recently named to Forbes inaugural list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms 2020. Since 2003, Cornerstone has grown from a neighborhood staffing provider to a national firm that employs thousands of people at hundreds of companies from coast to coast including California, Nevada, Illinois, Texas, Michigan, New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida. Along with RightStone, the Cornerstone family of companies also includes Chicago, Illinois-based Arlington Resources, Inc. (http://www.arlingtonresources.com) and Casey Accounting & Finance Resources (http://www.caseyresources.com). Providing candidate searching and job placement for administrative, professional, industrial, technical, sales and transportation positions, Cornerstone truly is where talent and jobs meet. Visit Cornerstone at http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com.

