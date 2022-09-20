Lever Foundation Praises Darden Restaurants for New Global Cage-Free Egg Commitment

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, the world's largest full-service restaurant group, earned praise today from the non-profit Lever Foundation for its new global cage-free egg sourcing policy. Darden Restaurants has already shifted to purchasing only cage-free eggs in the United States, and its new policy will see all of the company's international locations shift to sourcing only cage-free eggs by 2027. The company's family of casual dining restaurant brands includes Olive Garden, The Capital Grille, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, Yard House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and Eddie V's, with over 1,850 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Asia.

"100% of all egg products purchased by Darden for use in our U.S. owned and operated restaurants are sourced from cage-free housing systems. Additionally, our international franchisees are working to source only cage-free eggs, as they are able, by the end of 2027," the company noted in its updated animal welfare policy .

"We applaud Darden's decision to stop serving eggs from caged hens to its international guests," said Kirsty Tuxford of Lever Foundation, a U.S.-based non-profit which works with companies including Darden Restaurants on shifting toward cage-free egg sourcing in global markets. "The company's new cage-free policy will greatly benefit the welfare of egg-laying hens in its international supply chain, as well as increase food safety for customers."

Darden Restaurants joins a growing number of restaurant groups that have committed to sourcing only cage-free eggs across their global supply chains, including Bloomin Brands (Outback Steakhouse), Focus Brands (Moe's, Cinnabon, Auntie Anne's, Schlotsky's, Carvel), Inspire Brands (Dunkin Donuts, Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, Jimmy John's, Baskin-Robbins), Restaurant Brands International (Burger King, Popeye's, Tim Hortons), YUM Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and JAB Holdings (Panera Bread, Krispy Kreme, Caribou Coffee, Peet's, Espresso House) among others.

Lever Foundation is a global NGO with staff operating across Asia, Europe and the Americas that works with leading companies to help them upgrade their protein sourcing for a more humane, safe and sustainable supply chain, with a focus on cage-free eggs and alternative protein.

