MitoSynergy® to Host Lunch Brief on "Copper, an Immune Modulator: Finally, a Clear Understanding of Copper's Function" November 2 at SupplySide West 2022

Branded, Patented Ingredient Company to Host Lunch Brief to Discuss the Correlation of Copper and Immune Health

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MitoSynergy®, a nutritional supplement company and home to the world's first fully bioavailable copper supplement, is pleased to announce that it will hosting an educational lunch brief on November 2, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. in addition to exhibiting at SupplySide West 2022 at booth 6713 from October 31-November 4, 2022.

During the session, president and CEO of MitoSynergy, Charles Barker, will discuss the different variations of Copper, and how Copper II is not as beneficial to the human body as Copper I is. Copper II often finds its way to build up in the body and can have negative long-term effects. Attendees will learn how Copper I is an immune modulator that helps the body help itself by bringing a revolutionary copper chelate that can feed and charge the mitochondria.

"Copper and Zinc are found throughout the body and are essential for optimal immune system function. A deficiency in either of these can lead to an increased chance of sickness and/or bacterial infection," said Barker. "We are looking forward to educating attendees on the key differences between Zinc and Copper, why companies are pursuing copper as an immune modulator and how copper works in animals and humans."

For more information on MitoSynergy, visit http://www.MitoSynergy.com.

About MitoSynergy

MitoSynergy is a nutritional supplement company bringing consumers a better quality of life. Being the world's first Copper (I) supplement, we have witnessed a direct impact on human energy producers the mitochondria. MitoSynergy started because of a loving uncle wanting to help his nephew that became paralyzed in his endeavors searching the world collaborating with top scientist and doctors to help his nephew the uncle stumbled across what led him to develop the world's first Copper (I) Niacin.

Media Contact

Ally Bertik, Marketing Maven, 310-994-7381, ally@marketingmaven.com

SOURCE Mito Synergy