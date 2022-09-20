Greenberg Traurig's Global Tax Practice Adds Sharon Katz-Pearlman, a Marquee Name in Tax Controversy Practice

KPMG International's Global Head of Tax Dispute Resolution & Controversy and the Co-Principal in Charge of KPMG LLP's U.S. Tax Dispute Resolution Practice, Sharon Katz-Pearlman, joined Greenberg Traurig's Global Tax Practice.

KPMG International's Global Head of Tax Dispute Resolution & Controversy and the Co-Principal in Charge of KPMG LLP's U.S. Tax Dispute Resolution Practice, Sharon Katz-Pearlman, joined Greenberg Traurig's Global Tax Practice. Katz-Pearlman, known for her role in developing the tax controversy practice at the Big Four accounting firm, joins Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder in its New York City office to assist clients worldwide.

"As business becomes increasingly international and jurisdictions look for their share of revenue, tax disputes have been on the rise nationally and globally. With Sharon's addition, Greenberg Traurig's capability to deliver tax controversy service and dispute resolution will continue to enhance our unmatched service and value in helping clients navigate complicated transactions and gain more certainty in an uncertain world," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said.

Katz-Pearlman's addition expands Greenberg Traurig's highly regarded global tax team with her experience in transfer pricing, and Competent Authority proceedings, including MAP and APA matters.

She represents large multinationals, partnerships, and other taxpayers – domestic and cross border – in all aspects of IRS disputes, enforcement, trends, and issues from pre-filing through post-appeals mediation and in litigation. In addition, she has substantial experience with the full range of Alternative Dispute Resolution techniques which are available to taxpayers seeking to resolve their domestic issues with the IRS. She also has years of experience advising large multinationals operating in many jurisdictions, on how to best manage the increasingly challenging global disputes environment. Katz-Pearlman was previously a special litigation attorney with the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, U.S. Department of the Treasury.

"I am thrilled to join a global law firm with Greenberg Traurig's outstanding reputation in tax and I look forward to collaborating with the firm's distinguished tax professionals across the world. I love to build new practices and I was attracted to Greenberg Traurig's entrepreneurial culture and global resources which empower you to grow your area of business to best serve clients," Katz-Pearlman said.

"I have known Sharon personally for many years. She is an exceptional attorney and is highly regarded throughout the profession. We are excited about the tremendous opportunity Sharon's deep experience advising clients with cross-border tax controversies brings to our practice and firm," said Greenberg Traurig Global Tax Practice Co-Chair Barbara T. Kaplan, who is based in the New York office.

"Being subject to taxation in more than one jurisdiction presents a financial concern for our clients managing multinational companies. Sharon's deep experience in addressing such scenarios with preemptive planning or strategic guidance if a dispute arises, provides a meaningful benefit for our clients worldwide," Global Tax Practice Co-Chair and Amsterdam office Co-Managing Shareholder Thomas Van der Vliet said.

Katz-Pearlman is an adjunct professor of Law, LLM Program at the New York University School of Law where she developed and instructs a course titled Civil Tax Controversies and Litigation. She recently served on the United Nations Committee of International Tax Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters' Subcommittee on Tax Dispute Avoidance and Resolution

