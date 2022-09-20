Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Note: All times local
New York City, United States of America
8:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the opening of the High-Level General Debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly will also be in attendance.
Note for media:
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.
Note for media:
12:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in an executive roundtable with Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton on "Unlocking and Realizing the Benefits of Inclusive Job Growth."
Closed to media
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Global Food Security Summit.
Note for media:
4:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Christchurch Call Summit.
Closed to media
6:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend "Countdown to CBD COP15: Landmark Leaders' Event for a Nature Positive World." Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
