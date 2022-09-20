Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,032 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

New York City, United States of America

8:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the opening of the High-Level General Debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly will also be in attendance.



Note for media:

10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting

12:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in an executive roundtable with Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton on "Unlocking and Realizing the Benefits of Inclusive Job Growth."



Closed to media


2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Global Food Security Summit.



Note for media:

4:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Christchurch Call Summit.



Closed to media


6:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend "Countdown to CBD COP15: Landmark Leaders' Event for a Nature Positive World." Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault will also be in attendance.



Notes for media:

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/19/c6570.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.