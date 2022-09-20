Submit Release
Zach King Teaches the Secrets to Wonder & Imagination on TED Talks

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mission of online magician and digital illusionist Zach King, according to King Studio, is to teach and inspire the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers to create more than they consume. This time, rather than appearing on the screen to promote his vision, Zach brings his iconic magic to a live audience on a TED Talks conference stage where he teaches the world to tap into their creative power by helping them to regain their sense of childlike wonder and imagination. 

In his TED talk, Zach endeavors to rid his viewers of their preconceived assumptions and help them to see everyday ordinary objects from new perspectives. As a demonstration, Zach utilizes a simple cardboard box to challenge the world to reimagine, from a child's perspective, the very purpose of a box and the endless possibilities that it could provide. 

Once again, Zach does not fail, even on a live stage, to surprise, engage, and entertain his audience while teaching them to stretch their own imaginations.

