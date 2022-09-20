Zynx Health Introduces Complimentary Monkeypox Order Set and Care Plan Bundle

Evidence-based clinical guidance will aid practitioners treating patients with monkeypox

Zynx Health today announced that it has published new order set and care plan guidelines to aid clinicians in the treatment of patients diagnosed with monkeypox. Created by the Zynx Clinical Team and based on recommendations from World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the content is available as a single, downloadable PDF on the Zynx Health website. Given the public health emergency, this content is being made available at no cost.

"As monkeypox cases continue to rise, and with hospitals still facing shortfalls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Zynx clinicians have developed and deployed this comprehensive order set and care plan bundle to alleviate the burden of researching the underlying evidence and then building the associated clinical decision support from scratch," said Chuck Tuchinda, MD, president of Zynx Health. "The monkeypox content on the Zynx site is comprehensive, evidence-based, and ready for use."

The Zynx Clinical Team will continue to update its monkeypox care guidance as new evidence emerges and best-practice recommendations evolve. To access and download the monkeypox bundle, visit the Complimentary Monkeypox Resources page at zynxhealth.com.

About Zynx Health

Zynx Health, a market leader in providing evidence- and experience-based clinical improvement solutions since 1996 and part of the Hearst Health network, provides healthcare professionals with vital information and processes that guide care decisions and reduce complexity across the entire patient journey in a way that leads to healthier lives for all. Named the "Best in KLAS" Category Leader for Clinical Decision Support – Care Plans and Order Sets in 2021 and 2022, Zynx is a pioneer and market leader in evidence- and experience-based clinical solutions that help health systems improve patient outcomes, financial outcomes, clinical engagement, and technology performance. With Zynx Health, healthcare organizations exceed industry demands for delivering high-quality care at lower costs under value-based reimbursement models. To learn more, visit zynxhealth.com or call 888.996.9435. Follow Zynx Health on LinkedIn @Zynx-Health.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85% of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits, and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

