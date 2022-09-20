Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,037 in the last 365 days.

OneStream and PwC Australia Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Organisations Drive Finance Transformation in Australia

OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world's leading enterprises, and PwC Australia announced today they have entered into a strategic alliance for the Australian market. The alliance will leverage PwC's expertise as a leading business and technology consulting services provider and OneStream's unified, cloud-based CPM software to support activities ranging from project delivery to marketing and strategic business collaboration.

"Australia is an important market for OneStream, and we are excited to welcome PwC Australia to our partner ecosystem," said Stephanie Cramp, Vice President of Global Alliances at OneStream. "We look forward to working with PwC to help organisations in Australia conquer complexity and transform their finance processes by leveraging our intelligent finance platform to replace multiple legacy applications, as well as point solutions and spreadsheets."

As part of the alliance, PwC Australia will further develop its OneStream implementation practice to serve joint customers in Australia. PwC Australia will also leverage its industry and domain expertise to help drive growth for clients across the market with OneStream.

"This alliance of OneStream's unified corporate performance management solution and PwC's industry and implementation expertise is key in enabling clients to drive financial and operational transformation to achieve better decision making, cost and process efficiencies and long-term growth. We look forward to building upon this alliance and to improving clients' performance management processes," said Mathea Beck, Partner at PwC Australia.

"We are thrilled about our alliance with PwC Australia, specifically due to the domain expertise and best practices this will bring to OneStream customers in this important market," said Thomas Palmer, Managing Director, APAC. "This alliance will enable OneStream to extend its delivery capabilities in Australia and supports our mission of ensuring every customer is a reference, one success at a time."

For more information on the PwC Australia-OneStream alliance, visit: onestreamsoftware.com/partners and pwc.com.au/press-room.html.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,200 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 156 countries with over 295,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2022 PwC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005624/en/

You just read:

OneStream and PwC Australia Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Organisations Drive Finance Transformation in Australia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.