The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ENOB, CODX and SMRF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Enochian BioSciences, Inc. ENOB

Investors Affected: January 17, 2018 - June 27, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Enochian BioSciences, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's co-founder and inventor Serhat Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of frauds; (2) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor anywhere in the world; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Gumrukcu's purported contributions to the Company lacked a reasonable basis; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company had overstated its commercial prospects; (6) Gumrukcu had improperly diverted approximately $20 million from Enochian to entities he owned; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/enochian-biosciences-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=31931&from=1

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period of May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET).

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for the Company's Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and (ii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/co-diagnostics-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=31931&from=1

Sema4 Holdings, Corp. SMRF

Investors Affected: March 14, 2022 - August 15, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Sema4 Holdings, Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (2) the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Sema4's financial results would be adversely affected; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/sema4-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=31931&from=1

