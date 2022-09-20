Submit Release
Governor’s Office – News Release – Gov. Ige declares fourth emergency relief period to address food insecurity

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige signed a fourth emergency proclamation to allow the continuation of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits in line with the federal COVID emergency. The disaster emergency relief period continues through November 18, 2022.

“Food insecurity is just one of the lingering effects of the pandemic, and SNAP benefits provide Hawaiʻi families with nutritious food,” said Gov. Ige. “It’s important for families to reach out so they can get the help they need.”

 The SNAP program provides crucial food and nutritional support to qualifying low-income and needy households, and those making the transition from public assistance to self-sufficiency.

In Hawaiʻi, the Department of Human Services (DHS) Benefit, Employment & Support Services Division (BESSD) administers the program and remains committed to providing food security for individuals and families in Hawaiʻi.

SNAP is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is the largest food nutrition assistance program in the country. DHS reminds the public that the federal government requires recipients of SNAP and Financial Assistance Programs (FAP) to recertify, or renew, their eligibility annually (for most households) to receive continued benefits.

Households are now able to upload required documents at https://pais-benefits.dhs.hawaii.gov/.

However, renewal interviews should be completed via telephone, and recipients needing assistance with this process or information about the status of their recertification should call the Public Assistance Toll Free Information Line at 1-855-643-1643.

 

###

 

