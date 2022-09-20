Voter Guide Names Libertarian The Moderate In The Race

Jamie Lewis, Libertarian Candidate For Congress

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libertarian candidate Jamie Lewis was rated as “Moderate” for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional district by the American Family Association’s iVoterGuide, which was released on Monday. Republican candidate John Gibbs was rated Conservative and Democrat Hillary Scholten was rated Liberal.

“This just goes to show that when I am included as a choice, I offer the best choice to West Michigan voters that don’t find themselves in either extreme camp,” the 56 year old from Cutlerville said of the rating. He went on to say, “Democrats and Republicans continually attempt to divide us and push a narrative that there is always warfare between the groups. Your side will lose if you don't vote for them. This rating shows that the people who have grown tired of this game now have someone to vote for."

The American Family Association looked at all of the Congressional candidates in Michigan. Candidate Lewis was one of only two to be rated “Moderate.” West Michigan polling sources have yet to include Jamie Lewis in their data.

The guide can be found here: https://ivoterguide.com/all-in-state/mi

Jamie Lewis can be reached for comment and interviews at jkl620@yahoo.com and via Twitter at @jkl620