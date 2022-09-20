Route 588 Darlington Road Gas Line Work Tuesday in Chippewa Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 588 (Darlington Road) in Chippewa Township, Beaver County will occur Tuesday, September 20 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 588 between Krepps Lane and Woodland Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Crews from Columbia Gas will conduct gas line repair work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Pam Brice at 724-614-5650.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





