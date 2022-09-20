Route 885 Lebanon Road Gas Line Work Begins Tuesday in West Mifflin

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 885 (Lebanon Road) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, September 20 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Route 885 near the intersection with Noble Road daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late September. Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will conduct gas line work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Jessie Gorby at 412-258-4443.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

