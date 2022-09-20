Paving to be Completed at Oliver Road Roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County

​Work at the Oliver Road Roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County will head into the last phase soon as final layer of paving starts the week of September 26, 2022. It is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete the paving, weather permitting.

During that time, portions of Oliver (Route 4008), Hamot (Route 4010), and Flower roads will have to be closed. Motorists are advised to be alert for traffic pattern changes near the intersection and to follow detours signs, as they will be changing as the paving and line painting progresses.

Once the paving is complete, the single-lane, five-leg roundabout will be fully opened to all traffic though additional work will be done off road, including signs, sidewalks, drainage, landscaping and lighting. The project is expected to be completed in October 2022.

PennDOT is reminding drivers approaching a roundabout to yield to vehicles already in the circle, never stop inside a roundabout, and use their signal before exiting the circle. Information on safety and efficiency improvements realized through roundabouts is available at www.penndot.pa.gov.

Additional Information on the Oliver Road Roundabout Project, including progress photos, is available online at the www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

