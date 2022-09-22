Launch of Book Reading Medicine in Twentieth Century England Kay Li Chi, MD
Reading Medicine in Twentieth Century England by Kay Li Chi was launched in Singapore on 8 September 2022.
The first part of this memoir tells his passage from schooling in Hong Kong and England, through the transformative gap year; to undergraduate life at Churchill College, Cambridge. The second part
recounts his early experience in, among others, London’s Guy’s, Cambridge’s Addenbrooke’s, Hong Kong’s Queen Mary, Boston’s Beth Israel, Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital, and in a refugee camp for Vietnamese ‘Boat People’ in Hong Kong.
Reading Medicine in Twentieth Century England is available on Amazon at US$29.95 for the paperback, US$10.95 on Kindle, and is published by WOSH Publishing.
About The Author
Kay Li Chi studied medicine at Cambridge University and Guy’s Hospital Medical School, qualifying as a doctor in 1976. After a succession of junior appointments, he became Chief of Neurology at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong. His research interests include the application of evoked potentials and the treatment of stroke. He was Editor-in-Chief of the Hong Kong Medical Journal (2004-9) and is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, London, and the Academy of Medicine, Singapore. He lives with his wife Janice in Hong Kong.
