JumpCloud Wins 2022 CrowdStrike Ecosystem Emerging Partner of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 19, 2022 -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it was named the 2022 CrowdStrike Ecosystem Emerging Partner of the Year. CrowdStrike revealed its list of winners at their Partner Summit during Fal.Con 2022 , its annual conference. The CrowdStrike Partner of the Year awards recognize partners that exceed revenue expectations, outpace the investment in CrowdStrike training and enablement, have been nominated by the CrowdStrike team, and create successful customer relationships through the delivery of CrowdStrike-based solutions.



“We are excited to be selected as the Ecosystem Emerging Partner of the Year by CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity leader,” said Kevin Biggs, chief revenue officer, JumpCloud. “This partnership is deeply important for better security in organizations. It gives customers a layered security approach to meet the security and compliance needs of today’s complex device environments, rising cloud application adoption, and a globally distributed remote and hybrid workforce.”

“We are proud to announce the 2022 Partners of the Year. Partners play a critical role in our mission to stop breaches. We are thrilled to celebrate this year’s winners, who are committed to working with CrowdStrike to provide innovative security solutions and services to customers,” said Michael Rogers, vice president, global alliances, CrowdStrike.

Earlier this summer, JumpCloud announced its partnership with CrowdStrike to introduce JumpCloud’s full-disk encryption (FDE) with secure vaulting of recovery keys, cross-OS device patching, single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, and device management to the CrowdStrike ecosystem via the CrowdStrike Store , a cybersecurity app marketplace. Combining the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with JumpCloud’s ability to harden the security posture of machines and quickly remediate issues ensures common customers’ fleets are as secure as possible, all through the CrowdStrike Store.

JumpCloud’s Open Directory PlatformTM unifies identity, device, and access management for IT teams and MSP partners within over 180,000 organizations world wide. JumpCloud offers admins a single pane of glass to manage core functions within the IT stack, from single sign-on (SSO), password management, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to SCIM connectors, patch management, and mobile device management (MDM).

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen™ by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

