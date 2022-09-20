Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Trilateral Meeting with Azerbaijan and Armenia

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosted Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for the first direct talks since recent fighting. Secretary Blinken conveyed condolences for the lives lost and emphasized the need to prevent further hostilities, underscoring the importance of returning to the peace process. They discussed next steps, and the Secretary encouraged the sides to meet again before the end of the month. 

