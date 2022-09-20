Organic Milk Powder Market to Grow at 5.4% CAGR during 2022-2032, Future Market Insights Inc.

Organic products are becoming more popular among Americans. According to the Organic Trade Association, the organic dairy sector in the United States is expected to generate US$ 8 billion in sales by 2022, indicating growing consumer interest in organic dairy products. The sector's main constraint is its failure to meet customer demand with the available supply.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Del: The organic milk powder market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.4% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around USD 3.9 Billion by 2032.



Among the significant factors driving the popularity of organic milk powder products over conventional milk products are numerous advantages. Furthermore, organic milk powder is widely used in fermented milk foods, yoghurt, UHT milk, confectionery, ice cream, bakery, and canning operations, which is increasing its organic milk powder market demand.

Essential Determinant Factors of Organic Milk Powder Market- Creating Hype

Organic milk powder demand is increasing as more consumers prefer natural and organic food products. Furthermore, organic milk powder has become a common ingredient in a variety of food items, which has increased its market demand. Manufacturers are conducting research and development activities in the organic milk powder market to ensure the highest level of quality and safety.

Organic milk powder market is anticipated to expand significantly during the projected period. As organic milk prolongs the shelf life of milk without the need for refrigeration, consumers may profit from consuming it. In addition, the nutritional advantages and freshness are key market growth drivers.

The industry is expanding thanks to the growing demand for organic milk from consumers who are concerned about their health and its use in a variety of foods such yoghurt, milk products, ice creams, and baked goods. The development of organic milk for improving infant health is another factor driving up sales of organic milk powder.

Challenges Faced by the Organic Milk Powder Market

High regulatory standards in the United States, rising customer demand, and a three-year transition period for traditional dairy farms to shift to organic dairy farms are major challenges faced by dairy farmers, stifling the organic milk powder market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The organic dairy industry in the United States is predicted to generate $8 billion in sales by 2022, according to the Organic Trade Association.

The organic whole milk segment was anticipated for a lucrative share of 53.6% by 2017 end and registered a CAGR of 5.8% in terms of value over the forecast period.

The organic skimmed milk powder segment is expected to have a value share of 26.2% by the end of 2017, with a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of value over the forecast period.

The expanding export facilities of organic milk powders, which can be maintained longer than milk, are one of the main reasons for the UK organic milk powder market's expansion.

One of the key drivers of the organic milk powder market's growth is increased awareness of China's excessive use of fertilizers, pesticides, and bovine growth hormone (BGH).

Organic skimmed milk is predicted to account for 45% of the organic milk powder market, with organic skimmed milk powder accounting for a considerable portion of that.

“Nutritional and sustainable diets are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Consumers are choosing more nutritional food products as they become more conscious of the need of leading a healthy lifestyle. People are also emphasising sustainable diets as a result of the growing negative perception of animal-based foods. Organic milk powder has numerous health benefits, including enhanced joint health, digestion, and more. Organic milk powder increases nutritional composition when used in functional meals and beverages.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

More milk will likely be converted into commodity items, such as milk powders, as organic milk supply increases. Organic milk powder producers are investing in R&D for new and improved production processes, as well as publicizing the benefits of organic dairy products.

By strategically partnering, manufacturers may boost output, match consumer demand, and increase sales. Due to the adoption of revolutionary packaging technology and techniques, end-users will be able to profit from organic packaging. A successful strategic collaboration might help a business increase its manufacturing capacity.

In October 2021, the Lactalis Group completed the €500 million acquisition of the European enterprises Leerdammer and Shostka. As a result of this transaction, Lactalis Group will be able to receive assistance in developing respectable and high-quality local products. It will also help with the company's growth.





Market Segments Covered In Organic Milk Powder Market Analysis

By Type, Organic Milk Powder Market is Segmented as:

Skimmed Milk

Whole Milk

Buttermilk & Whey





By Sales, Organic Milk Powder Market is Segmented as:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Modern Trade Convenience Stores Online Retailers Others



By End-Use, Organic Milk Powder Market is Segmented as:

Food Dairy Bakery Confectionery

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care





By Region, Organic Milk Powder Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





