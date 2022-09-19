Silver Alert - Danny Wright LOCATED

Danny Wright, 59-years-old, 5'10", 150 lbs., brown hair, hazel eyes. Danny was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, no shirt, and unknown color pants/shorts. Danny left the area of E Bell Road and N 40th St on foot. Danny suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be confused and easily lost. If you have seen Danny or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Phoenix Police Department or call 911.