Silver Alert - Armando Aguilar ACTIVE

Armando Aguilar, 78-years-old, 5' 5", 160 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Armando was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and a black orthopedic boot. Armando left the area of N 40th St and E Van Buren Street on foot. Armando has difficulty with his memory and becomes disoriented. If you have seen Armando please contact Phoenix PD or call 911

