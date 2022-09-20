Architecturally Scaled Interactive Art Installations Reimagine the Passenger Experience at Orlando International Airport
MCO takes a real-time, interactive and immersive storytelling approach to digital public installation in its new terminal.
We brought together a dedicated team with diverse technical skills to design and execute installations that can live indefinitely in a transient environment within and specific to the architecture.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando International Airport is opening a new terminal, which will offer travelers a unique multimedia experience created by Gentilhomme Studio with Sardi Design. When open on September 20, 2022, Terminal C will reveal impressive digital canvases within distinct architectural structures: the Moment Vault, Windows on Orlando and the future Portal. Each installation has its own experiential identity reflecting the surrounding landscape and hosts hours of custom-created content that celebrates the beauty and transformative development of Central Florida, one of the world’s richest ecosystems. This is a first of its kind for a digital public art installation in the aviation space.
— Thibaut Duverneix
Hours of live action, original sound composition, CGI and interactive custom content will tower within 114-feet wide displays across 3,888 square feet of custom LED panels. Epic Games’ Unreal Engine was used to create a 360-degree photo-realistic interactive experience at high resolution. These screens will feature a multitude of capsules spanning from underwater manatees swimming in the crystal rivers to massive bird migrations, while also exploring Orlando’s lesser-known vast ranchlands as well as the city’s downtown skyline. These experiences will provide a welcome oasis for passersby.
Moment Vault, located in the Palm Court at the center of the airside terminal, is designed for immersive interactive experiences supported by digital capture and state-of-the-art 3D motion-tracking sensors/cameras; Windows on Orlando comprises a triptych of 32-feet-tall displays spanning 114 feet with panoramic views into live action scenes, creating a visual illusion of unfolding points of interest outside the terminal; and the future Portal, debuting in 2023, is designed as a four-story double-sided 360-degree surround display in the arrival-departure hall.
The world’s seventh-busiest airport in 2021, Orlando International Airport (MCO) currently accommodates over 45 million annual passengers. The new Terminal C, at 1.8-million square feet, is anticipated to receive an additional 10 to 12 million travelers a year.
Public art media provides thought-provoking moments that transform one's relationship to the spaces they navigate, celebrating the inherent benefits of experiencing art in everyday life. Through interactivity, the project enables passersby to connect not only with their physical environment, but to also explore the history and culture of the area that surrounds them.
The Experiential Media Environment (EME) project was a collaborative effort among the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, Gentilhomme Studio, Sardi Design, Burns Engineering, MRA International Group, Hahn International, SACO, Smart Monkeys, Electrosonic and many more. These partners went to great lengths to produce an impactful experience depicting iconic Floridian landscapes and culture, with an overall objective of creating lasting and memorable connections with visitors passing through MCO. The project’s interactive storytelling approach creates one of the world’s largest and most engaging experiences for travelers of all ages.
"At Gentilhomme, we create meaningful and enchanting immersive experiences. For Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C, we brought together a dedicated team with diverse technical skills to design and execute installations that can live indefinitely in a transient environment within and specific to the architecture. Producing interactivity at this scale is ambitious and requires a large amount of effort and attention to detail, but the process itself was magical. From swimming with the manatees to observing NASA launches, filming the documentary-style live action scenes was a one-of-a-kind experience. Our team is excited to see how travelers will interact with the content and what kind of impact it will bring to the overarching passenger experience for years to come."
– Thibaut Duverneix, Founder and CEO of Gentilhomme, Orlando EME Creative Director
Jessie Cohen
Jessie Cohen PR & Consulting
Jessie@jessieiscohen.com