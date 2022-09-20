Submit Release
Summit Rest Area on I-80 by Laramie closed for cleaning and repairs

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on I-80 east of Laramie will be temporarily closed on Thursday and Friday, September 22nd and 23rd, due to facility repairs, parking lot repairs and deep cleaning.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday and will remain closed through Friday while repairs, cleaning and maintenance take place.

Facilities, including restrooms and tourist information areas, will be closed to the public. Truck parking will remain available while car and RV parking will be closed.

