Call for Workshop Proposals and Poster Presentations for ACCESS 2023 Conference in Miami Beach Now Open

Shape the future of Market Access, Pricing and Reimbursement at ACCESS 2023, taking place April 3-5 in Miami Beach.

BOULDER, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an expected attendance of over 400 market access professionals, the ACCESS 2023 Annual Conference, organized by the International Market Access Society (IMAS), is an opportunity for leaders and thought shapers from across industry, academia and agencies to share best practices to elevate the market access profession. Taking place at the iconic Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach over two full days (April 4 and 5), and featuring intriguing keynote speakers, exciting Miami-themed networking events (April 3 and 4), organized social activities/tours, and a tradeshow showcasing the latest innovative solutions for market access professionals, ACCESS 2023 is THE place to leave your mark on the profession.

Workshop proposals and poster presentation abstracts may be submitted in one of the themed categories of the 2023 conference, either Disease/Product related (Digital intervention, Drug combination, Inflammation, Medical Device, Oncology, Orphan Drugs, Regenerative Medicine, Vaccine) or Methodology/Best Practices or Policy related (Cost Containment Policies, Evidence Generation, Market Access Strategy, Patients’ Emerging Role, Pricing, Real World Evidence, Stakeholders’ Interaction, or Value and Market Access).

Attendees interested in participating in the Poster Special Recognition Award Competition have an opportunity to compete for a $500 award and a complimentary registration to ACCESS Europe 2023 OR ACCESS 2024 in the US. All posters will be uploaded and viewed by Annual Conference attendees during and after the meeting. All accepted posters will have their abstracts published in the official IMAS journal (Journal of Market Access & Health Policy).

Selected workshops will be presented live at ACCESS 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach during one of four Workshop rotations on either Tuesday, April 4 or Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Accepted posters will be presented live at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach during one of two Poster Tour rotations on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. A select number of posters will be accepted for oral podium presentations to be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Deadlines and Submission Instructions:

Workshop proposals are due November 11, 2022. Abstracts for poster presentation must be received by January 27, 2023.

