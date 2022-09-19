Secretary Blinken And Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good afternoon, everyone. I’m truly pleased for this opportunity, especially on the first day of our work here at High-Level Week, to see my friend and colleague, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. We have a lot, as always, to talk about given the depth and breadth of the partnership between the United States and Egypt. The work that we’re doing together in so many different areas to try to advance regional security, and of course the run-up to COP, COP27 that Egypt will be hosting in the month of November, a very important moment for the work that we’re all doing to deal with the challenge of climate change. So there’s a lot – a lot to talk about, and I’m glad we’re able to see each other so quickly upon arrival in New York.

Sameh.

FOREIGN MINISTER SHOUKRY: Thank you much, Secretary Blinken. Tony, it’s always a pleasure to be with you, and again, the importance that we attach to the U.S.-Egyptian relationship, a strategic relationship that has benefited to both sides for over four decades – certainly in celebration of the 100th anniversary, it’s good to have the momentum of constant dialogue and contacts. I think we have many issues to discuss, many areas of cooperation bilaterally, also related to regional issues, and we hope to continue to collaborate very closely with a strategic relationship that we uphold and we believe is in our joint best interest.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. Thanks, everyone.