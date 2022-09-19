Medical Sterilizing Company to Build a Major Facility in Burlington with a $60 Million Investment

NORTH CAROLINA, September 19 - SteriTek, a contract sterilizer, will create 50 new jobs in Alamance County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $59.9 million to build an East Coast sterilization facility in Burlington.

“SteriTek’s new facility in Alamance County is a great addition to our already thriving biotechnology and life sciences industry,” said Governor Cooper. “Companies value our central location, skilled talent, and thriving life science ecosystem as they execute their strategies here in North Carolina.”

Using electron beam and X-ray systems for sterilization, SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries. From research and development to validation, the California-based company offers turnkey processing services with a proprietary system for sterilizing high-volumes of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, human tissues, and other complex products both safely and with efficacy. The new location in Burlington will increase SteriTek’s sterilization capacity to meet the industry’s increased demand with four E-beam machines and one X-ray system in a 125,000 square-foot facility.

“SteriTek is excited to offer contract sterilization services to the medical device and pharma communities in the state of North Carolina.” said Larry Nichols, CEO of SteriTek. “We are purchasing extra land next to our facility to attract life science companies to open facilities near a sterilizer.

“North Carolina’s flourishing life sciences cluster is strengthened by SteriTek’s decision to establish its East Coast facility in Alamance County,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our biotechnology and pharmaceutical supply chain combined with our talent-focused economic development plan provide companies like SteriTek with the right formula for success.”

The new positions include machine operators, managers, office personnel, quality specialists, sales staff, validation specialists, and warehouse employees. Altogether, the average annual salary for the new positions is $52,500, which exceeds Alamance County’s overall average annual wage of $46,199. The annual payroll impact of the new positions has the potential to create more than $2.6 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $95,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with SteriTek’s location to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Municipal, county, and state partners continue to score win after win in economic development in Alamance County,” said N.C. Senator Amy S. Galey. “SteriTek’s $60 million investment and its ripple effects will provide opportunities across our community. I am proud of the teamwork and collaboration at the heart of these success stories, and I am glad to join in welcoming SteriTek to Burlington.”

“We are delighted to welcome SteriTek to our Alamance County,” said N.C. Representative Ricky Hurtado. “The people that call our region home will be great assets to the company as they expand their presence here and help solidify more opportunities for life science companies in our community.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Department of Transportation, North Carolina Community College System, Alamance Community College, Alamance County, Alamance Chamber Economic Development Foundation, City of Burlington and Duke Energy.

