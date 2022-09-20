Animal Behavior College Announces the Launch of Their New Service Dog Trainer Program
Become an ABC Certified Service Dog Trainer
Enrollment for the Service Dog Training Program opens on October 1st!VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On their website, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Twitter pages, Animal Behavior College announced the launch of their new program, the Service Dog Trainer Program.
As a vocational school specializing in certifications and careers in the animal industry, Animal Behavior College (ABC) has been helping animal lovers pursue animal careers for almost 25 years. ABC previously offered six animal career certification programs: a Dog Trainer Program, Cat Trainer Program, Veterinary Assistant Program, Pet Groomer Program, Aquarium Maintenance Program, and Zookeeper Assistant Program.
With the addition of their seventh animal career program, ABC’s Service Dog Trainer Program, ABC will expand into an in-demand field of animal behavior. In February 2022, Kaiser Health News (KHN) reported exponential growth in service dog demand. “Demand for service dogs has exploded in recent years as dogs have proved adept at helping children and adults with an increasing range of disabilities,” said KHN. With 61 million people living with disabilities in the U.S. and only approximately 500,000 active service dogs, the field is wide open for growth. In addition, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts overall employment of animal care and service workers to grow a projected 33 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average 8 percent for all occupations.1 This employment growth could create excellent job opportunities for those with service dog training experience. For those interested in the field, this is your opportunity to enter this exciting and rewarding field.
ABC’s Service Dog Trainer Program consists of 9 in-depth stages and the entire course takes approximately 8 months to complete. The program covers vital information such as service dog selection, obedience and maneuvers training, service dog task foundation, cues and behavior chains, how to build your career, and much more. Students of the program will learn from a curriculum composed by Service Dog Training Professionals. Professionals such as Anneliese Staff who has trained service dogs and taught clients to train their service dogs since 2004. Pam Barker, DVM, who earned her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Washington State University and has extensive experience training service dogs, and Sara Carson, who currently trains service dogs for disabled veterans and is the author of the instructional book Super Dog Tricks.
“ABC wanted to create a service dog training program that was put together by service dog trainers with relevant real-world experience. We look forward to helping dog trainers who want to take their skills to the next level or change their career trajectory by working with service dogs and the people who love and need them to enrich their lives,” said Debbie Kendrick, ABC Vice President. “This program has been years in the making and is a true passion project for me. It has been a privilege to work with the writers and subject matter experts who contributed to the creation of this program. These individuals exemplify the quote ‘Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.’ We are excited to be a part of the service dog community.”
Upon completing ABC’s Service Dog Trainer Program, graduates will become an ABC Certified Service Dog Trainer (ABCSDT). Graduates will also have the opportunity to join the ABC Dog Trainer Alumni Group. Service dog training is a viable career. Depending on where you live, trainers can make an average of $30k to $50k+ a year. Most importantly, becoming a service dog trainer will allow you to use your experience to give a qualified dog a home for life and improve- or even save- a person’s life.
Make sure to mark your calendars for ABC’s Service Dog Trainer Program enrollment opening on October 1, 2022. Animal Behavior College looks forward to meeting its future students and assisting them in furthering their careers working with animals.
If you want more information on Animal Behavior College and their program offerings, go to www.animalbehaviorcollege.com, the official ABC Facebook, ABC Instagram, ABC Tik Tok, or ABC Twitter profiles, or contact them at 800-795-3294.
Sources: 1. https://www.bls.gov/ooh/personal-care-and-service/animal-care-and-service-workers.htm
