Governor Names Wyoming Innovation Partnership Executive Director









CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has announced Lauren Schoenfeld has been selected to serve as the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP) Executive Director.

Governor Gordon launched WIP to develop a resilient workforce and further focus Wyoming’s economic development efforts. The innovative collaboration brings the state’s higher education institutions and Community College Commission together with industry leaders and Executive branch agencies, including the Department of Workforce Services, the Wyoming Business Council and the Governor’s Office.

“I am pleased to have Lauren join our staff as the Executive Direct for the WIP initiative,” Governor Gordon said. “Her experience in organizational management and knowledge of Wyoming are assets that will help her skillfully coordinate a wide array of stakeholders and move the state ahead.”

Schoenfeld’s position will work closely with WIP institutions and partners to develop new or further develop existing relationships with businesses, policy leaders and lawmakers. The Wyoming Legislature created and funded the position for two years. Schoenfeld is a member of the Governor’s policy staff.

Schoenfeld grew up in Wyoming, attended Central Wyoming College and earned her Bachelor’s in communication from the University of Wyoming. Her experience includes serving as the executive director for the YMCA of Sweetwater County and, most recently, as the Organizational Change Management Lead for J.R. Simplot. She has served on the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners since 2019.

“I am very excited to join Governor Gordon’s team and look forward to collaborating across the state to continue to develop and support Wyoming’s workforce and economy,” Schoenfeld stated.

