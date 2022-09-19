The Court of Appeal for this district on Friday affirmed an order that a man pay $400,000 to one ex-wife and $60,000 to another cover attorney fees incurred in their actions against him to obtain domestic violence restraining orders, rejecting his contention that income was improperly imputed to him based on past loans and gifts from his parents which were being cut off.
Order to Pay Ex-Spouses' Attorney Fees May Be Based on Loans Previously Received
