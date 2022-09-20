Global Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market worth $ 485.54 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market info Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market seg

Global Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market will be valued at US$ 320.77 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 485.54 Million by 2030, a CAGR of 4.8%

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market- by Drug Type (Clotrimazole, Nystatin, Fluconazole, Ketoconazole, Terbinafine, Terconazole and Other Drug Types), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Topical), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global acute vulvovaginal candidiasis market will be valued at US$ 320.77 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 485.54 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.8% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The development of numerous treatments and medications to treat this infection is part of the acute vulvovaginal candidiasis market. A yeast infection known as acute vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) or vaginal thrush is brought on by the candida Albicans fungal group. Overgrowth of fungus, which results in symptoms including abnormal vaginal discharge, excruciating discomfort during sexual activity, and vaginal itching, causes the infection. The VVC affects approximately 75% of women throughout their lifespans. Although most VVC instances are moderate, some women get severe conditions that result in edema, vaginal wall fissures, and redness.

The population's rising prevalence of acute vulvovaginal candidiasis will likely fuel global market growth over the predicted period. Accelerated R&D on VVC medicines and therapies will probably drive the worldwide acute vulvovaginal candidiasis market during the forecast period. There is a rush among market competitors to submit new drug applications (NDA) to regulatory authorities that will grant them approval to manufacture their products. This aspect is projected to drive the worldwide acute vulvovaginal candidiasis market forward. Over the projected period, the increasing number of patients with vaginal yeast infections is expected to pave the way for growth in the worldwide acute vulvovaginal candidiasis market. During the projected period, the prevalence of the COVID-19 epidemic is expected to hinder growth in the worldwide acute vulvovaginal candidiasis market.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market over the forecast years because of the rising occurrence of acute vulvovaginal candidiasis therapy in this area. In terms of revenue, the United States dominates North America's acute vulvovaginal candidiasis market. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth during the estimated period. Rising awareness of this illness among rural women and initiatives such as the Indian government's 'Swachhta, Swasthya, and Suvidha' for the cleanliness of disadvantaged women are driving factors for the growth of the global acute vulvovaginal candidiasis market in this area.

Major market players operating in the Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market include Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Scynexis, Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Pacgen Life Science Corporation, NovaDigm Therapeutics, Inc., Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., Padagis LLC, ProFem GmbH, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., MethylGene Inc., Ferrer Internacional S.A., Pfizer, Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2021, Scynexis, a biotech business, announced an agreement with Amplity Health, a pharmaceutical company, to extend their support for the commercialization of BrexafemmeTM, a brand name of Ibrexafungerp for vaginal infections, in the United States.

• In October 2019, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, an American pharmaceutical business, announced a collaboration with Gedeon Richter, a Hungarian pharmaceutical company, to manufacture VT-1161 for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Market Segments

Global Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market, by Drug Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Clotrimazole

• Nystatin

• Fluconazole

• Ketoconazole

• Terbinafine

• Terconazole

• Other Drug Types

Global Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market, by Route of Administration, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Topical

Global Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Global Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

