WITH FAMILIES MAKING UP ALMOST 16% OF LA COUNTY HOMELESSNESS, IMAGINE LA HELPS WITH INNOVATIVE PROGRAMMING
Breaking the cycle of family poverty and homelessness requires building economic mobility. Imagine LA is a rising leader in helping this underserved community.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine LA (www.imaginela.org), which is laser-focused on breaking the cycle of family poverty and homelessness, is extending its innovative programming to help support the growing number of families facing homelessness in LA County.
Families make up nearly 16% of the homeless population in the county, and with the expiration of COVID support, families are the group most at risk for housing instability.
The results of the 2022 LA Homeless Count were released on Thursday, Sept. 8th. Since 2020, the number of people experiencing homelessness in LA County has grown to 69,144, up from 66,436, an increase of 4.1%. Nearly 16% of that population was made up of families, primarily headed by single mothers. The 2022 increase was much lower than previous years, a fact that is attributed to COVID support policies.
“We call families ‘the hidden unhoused,’” said Imagine LA President and CEO Jill Bauman, “They make up the largest group of unhoused after single adults, but their plight rarely hits the news because they often hide their situations. And they are most at risk with the expiration of COVID support.”
Imagine LA’s innovative Family Partnership Model – which consists of five segments: First Steps; Imagine C.A.R.E.; Economic Mobility Program; Mentorship; and Imagine Tomorrow – provides a compassionate, whole-family approach to building stability and long-term success. During 2021, even amid the pandemic, Imagine LA was able to have an impact, helping more than 200 families using this holistic model.
Imagine LA is extending its reputation for success and innovation on several fronts, including offering the Family Partnership Model to other locations and piloting a Social Benefit Navigator that will eventually be usable by multiple family-focused non-profits.
“If it weren’t for Imagine LA, I never would have been able to create a stable life for my family and help all of us realize our dreams,” said Imagine LA alumna and Board Member Leilani Reed. “Thanks to their amazing programs and their supportive, caring staff, I went from a struggling single mother of four to a union organizer with a college degree. I’m now in a place where I can help families and people from marginalized backgrounds realize their own dreams - all thanks to Imagine LA.”
“We’re excited for what the future holds,” said Bauman. “Especially the fact that, given our 16-year history, we have many alumni families who are succeeding every day, demonstrating that by collaborating with families with a focus on building equity, we can all rise together to break the cycle of family poverty and homelessness.”
Imagine LA (www.imaginela.org), headquartered in Los Angeles, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of family poverty and homelessness. Throughout its 16-year history, Imagine LA has created a reputation for success through its innovative Family Partnership Model, in which Imagine LA staff equip families to maintain housing stability, achieve economic mobility, and build the skills and relationships to thrive long term.
